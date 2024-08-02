News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, NOC, C

August 02, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 38,481 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 10,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 9,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 909,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.3% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 137,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 14,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

