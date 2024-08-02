Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, NOC, C

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 9,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 909,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.3% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 137,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 14,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, NOC options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SMFL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CHGX
MCEF Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.