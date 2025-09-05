Notable Friday Option Activity: TEM, CHWY, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM), where a total volume of 52,300 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 12,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) saw options trading volume of 24,824 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 5,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 22,522 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TEM options, CHWY options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

