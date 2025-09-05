Markets
TEM

Notable Friday Option Activity: TEM, CHWY, V

September 05, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM), where a total volume of 52,300 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 12,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) saw options trading volume of 24,824 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 5,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 22,522 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TEM options, CHWY options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PYXS Average Annual Return
 BREW YTD Return
 FBIN Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PYXS Average Annual Return-> BREW YTD Return-> FBIN Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TEM
CHWY
V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.