Notable Friday Option Activity: TEM, CHWY, V

Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) saw options trading volume of 24,824 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 5,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 22,522 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TEM options, CHWY options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
