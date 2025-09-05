Notable Friday Option Activity: TDOC, RGTI, SNDK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 25,577 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 10,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) saw options trading volume of 189,676 contracts, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 36,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 14,826 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

