Notable Friday Option Activity: TDOC, RGTI, SNDK

Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) saw options trading volume of 189,676 contracts, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 36,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 14,826 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
