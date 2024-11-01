News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, WERN, SAVA

November 01, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 39,008 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 7,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,600 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) options are showing a volume of 6,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 600,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of WERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of WERN. Below is a chart showing WERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 12,328 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, WERN options, or SAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

