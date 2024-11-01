Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, WERN, SAVA

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) options are showing a volume of 6,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 600,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of WERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of WERN. Below is a chart showing WERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 12,328 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.