Notable Friday Option Activity: SOFI, PLUG, ACHR

October 03, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 494,126 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 49.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 62.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 33,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 848,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 84.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 96,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) options are showing a volume of 283,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 25,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, PLUG options, or ACHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

