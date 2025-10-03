Notable Friday Option Activity: SOFI, PLUG, ACHR

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 848,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 84.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 96,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) options are showing a volume of 283,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 25,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
