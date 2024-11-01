Notable Friday Option Activity: SOFI, FDX, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 274,575 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 61.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 37,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 5,461 contracts, representing approximately 546,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 14,195 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

