SOFI

Notable Friday Option Activity: SOFI, FDX, TGT

November 01, 2024 — 03:43 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 274,575 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 61.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 37,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 5,461 contracts, representing approximately 546,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 14,195 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, FDX options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
