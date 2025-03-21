Notable Friday Option Activity: SOC, EWTX, SCS

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EWTX) saw options trading volume of 7,570 contracts, representing approximately 757,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of EWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,600 underlying shares of EWTX. Below is a chart showing EWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS) saw options trading volume of 3,268 contracts, representing approximately 326,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of SCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,300 underlying shares of SCS. Below is a chart showing SCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOC options, EWTX options, or SCS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
