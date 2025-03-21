News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: SOC, EWTX, SCS

March 21, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

March 21, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC), where a total volume of 6,878 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 687,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EWTX) saw options trading volume of 7,570 contracts, representing approximately 757,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of EWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,600 underlying shares of EWTX. Below is a chart showing EWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS) saw options trading volume of 3,268 contracts, representing approximately 326,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of SCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,300 underlying shares of SCS. Below is a chart showing SCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
