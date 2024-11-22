News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: SNOW, PTEN, MDB

November 22, 2024 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 386,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 38.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 480.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 34,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) saw options trading volume of 142,290 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 166.4% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 140,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 21,706 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 160.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

