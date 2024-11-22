Notable Friday Option Activity: SNOW, PTEN, MDB

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) saw options trading volume of 142,290 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 166.4% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 140,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 21,706 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 160.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
