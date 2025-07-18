Markets
SNOW

Notable Friday Option Activity: SNOW, CHCT, GTES

July 18, 2025 — 04:05 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 29,837 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.7% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 2,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT) saw options trading volume of 2,013 contracts, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares or approximately 76% of CHCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of CHCT. Below is a chart showing CHCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) options are showing a volume of 13,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,900 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

