Notable Friday Option Activity: SNOW, CHCT, GTES

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT) saw options trading volume of 2,013 contracts, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares or approximately 76% of CHCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of CHCT. Below is a chart showing CHCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) options are showing a volume of 13,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,900 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, CHCT options, or GTES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BIP
EVCM Options Chain
PayPal Holdings Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.