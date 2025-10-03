Markets
SNDK

Notable Friday Option Activity: SNDK, JPM, LMND

October 03, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total of 61,413 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.6% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,300 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 62,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 7,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 17,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 1,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, JPM options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 DEA Stock Predictions
 IRT Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> DEA Stock Predictions-> IRT Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNDK
JPM
LMND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.