Notable Friday Option Activity: SNDK, JPM, LMND

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 62,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 7,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 714,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 17,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 1,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, JPM options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
