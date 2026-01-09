Notable Friday Option Activity: SNDK, CVNA, ADBE

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 73,680 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 151.3% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026, with 6,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 45,991 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 109% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, CVNA options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
