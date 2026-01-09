Markets
SNDK

Notable Friday Option Activity: SNDK, CVNA, ADBE

January 09, 2026 — 03:46 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total of 196,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 205.9% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 9,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,700 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 73,680 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 151.3% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026, with 6,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 45,991 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 109% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
