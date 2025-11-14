Markets
SMCI

Notable Friday Option Activity: SMCI, LULU, SNDK

November 14, 2025 — 03:39 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 271,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 30,735 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 3,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 82,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,300 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

