Notable Friday Option Activity: SIBN, SPHR, RIVN

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 9,890 contracts, representing approximately 989,000 underlying shares or approximately 168.2% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,300 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 358,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 35,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
