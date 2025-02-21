News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: SIBN, SPHR, RIVN

February 21, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SI-BONE Inc (Symbol: SIBN), where a total of 5,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 542,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 175.1% of SIBN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 309,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SIBN. Below is a chart showing SIBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 9,890 contracts, representing approximately 989,000 underlying shares or approximately 168.2% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,300 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 358,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 35,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

