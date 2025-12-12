Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: SEI, CAVA, RCUS

December 12, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI), where a total of 16,189 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of SEI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 13,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SEI. Below is a chart showing SEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 21,313 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 4,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) options are showing a volume of 9,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 916,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,700 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

