Notable Friday Option Activity: SCHW, VST, FSLR

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 32,637 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 86% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 28,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.