Notable Friday Option Activity: SCHW, VST, FSLR

September 05, 2025 — 02:47 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 88,175 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 32,637 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 86% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 28,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

