News & Insights

Markets
RXRX

Notable Friday Option Activity: RXRX, ELF, AUR

December 06, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RXRX), where a total of 53,951 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of RXRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 27, 2024, with 4,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,000 underlying shares of RXRX. Below is a chart showing RXRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 15,334 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Aurora Innovation Inc (Symbol: AUR) saw options trading volume of 56,719 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of AUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 14,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AUR. Below is a chart showing AUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RXRX options, ELF options, or AUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FBRT
 Institutional Holders of HP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Dividend Stocks -> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FBRT -> Institutional Holders of HP -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RXRX
ELF
AUR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.