Notable Friday Option Activity: RXRX, ELF, AUR

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 15,334 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aurora Innovation Inc (Symbol: AUR) saw options trading volume of 56,719 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of AUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 14,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AUR. Below is a chart showing AUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RXRX options, ELF options, or AUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
