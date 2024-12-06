Notable Friday Option Activity: RXRX, ELF, AUR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RXRX), where a total of 53,951 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of RXRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 27, 2024 , with 4,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,000 underlying shares of RXRX. Below is a chart showing RXRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 15,334 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aurora Innovation Inc (Symbol: AUR) saw options trading volume of 56,719 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of AUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 14,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AUR. Below is a chart showing AUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

