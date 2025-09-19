Notable Friday Option Activity: ROKU, ITRI, SPHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 17,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 2,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) saw options trading volume of 3,270 contracts, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,300 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 7,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 751,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,100 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, ITRI options, or SPHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.