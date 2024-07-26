Notable Friday Option Activity: RMD, GM, ABT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD), where a total of 4,404 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 955,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 65,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 4,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,100 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 29,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,600 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

