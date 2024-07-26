Notable Friday Option Activity: RMD, GM, ABT

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 65,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 4,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,100 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 29,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,600 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
