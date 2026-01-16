Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: RKT, ESTC, MTRN

January 16, 2026 — 03:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total of 264,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.3% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 88,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) saw options trading volume of 11,535 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 99% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN) saw options trading volume of 1,208 contracts, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of MTRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 148,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of MTRN. Below is a chart showing MTRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

