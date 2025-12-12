Markets
RIOT

Notable Friday Option Activity: RIOT, CPF, ANET

December 12, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 95,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 8,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,100 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Central Pacific Financial Corp (Symbol: CPF) options are showing a volume of 677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of CPF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of CPF. Below is a chart showing CPF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 40,016 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 10,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

