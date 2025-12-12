Notable Friday Option Activity: RIOT, CPF, ANET

Central Pacific Financial Corp (Symbol: CPF) options are showing a volume of 677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of CPF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of CPF. Below is a chart showing CPF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 40,016 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 10,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
