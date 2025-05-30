Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: RH, CMG, PD

May 30, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 5,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 534,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 54,201 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD) saw options trading volume of 4,901 contracts, representing approximately 490,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, CMG options, or PD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

