Notable Friday Option Activity: RH, AI, DIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 11,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 55,019 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 97.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 13,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 72,751 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 18,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, AI options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

