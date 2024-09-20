Notable Friday Option Activity: RH, AI, DIS

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 55,019 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 97.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 13,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 72,751 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 18,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:
