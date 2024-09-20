News & Insights

Markets
RH

Notable Friday Option Activity: RH, AI, DIS

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 11,273 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 55,019 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 97.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 13,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 72,751 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 18,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RH options, AI options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HashiCorp Past Earnings
 CALM Historical Earnings
 OII Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RH
AI
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.