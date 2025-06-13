Notable Friday Option Activity: RCL, TTD, XYZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 8,284 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 828,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 26,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 36,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,100 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

