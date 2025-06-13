Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: RCL, TTD, XYZ

June 13, 2025 — 04:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 8,284 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 828,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,200 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 26,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 36,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,100 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, TTD options, or XYZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
