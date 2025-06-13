Notable Friday Option Activity: RCL, TTD, XYZ

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 26,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 36,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,100 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, TTD options, or XYZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
