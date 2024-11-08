Notable Friday Option Activity: RBLX, MAR, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 55,319 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 13,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 7,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 790,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,800 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 11,973 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, MAR options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.