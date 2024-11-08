News & Insights

Markets
RBLX

Notable Friday Option Activity: RBLX, MAR, LULU

November 08, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 55,319 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 13,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 7,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 790,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,800 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 11,973 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, MAR options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar
 Funds Holding UVSP
 INFY YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar -> Funds Holding UVSP -> INFY YTD Return -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBLX
MAR
LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.