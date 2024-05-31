News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: RBLX, DXCM, ANET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 48,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,800 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 9,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 915,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,000 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 12,114 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

