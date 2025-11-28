Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, XYZ, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 93,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025 , with 17,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 52,828 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 6,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,400 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 12,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

