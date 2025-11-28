Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, XYZ, FSLR

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 52,828 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 6,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,400 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 12,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, XYZ options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
