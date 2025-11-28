Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, XYZ, FSLR

November 28, 2025 — 04:34 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 93,558 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 17,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 52,828 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 6,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,400 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 12,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
