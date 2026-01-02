Notable Friday Option Activity: PYPL, SNDK, SPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 93,882 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 16,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 46,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,200 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 8,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 842,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,900 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

