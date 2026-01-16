Notable Friday Option Activity: PRU, DHI, TTD

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 14,228 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 56,355 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 5,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRU options, DHI options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
