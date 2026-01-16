Markets
PRU

Notable Friday Option Activity: PRU, DHI, TTD

January 16, 2026 — 03:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), where a total of 6,575 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 657,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 14,228 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 56,355 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 5,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRU options, DHI options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Materials Dividend Stock List
 PB Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SIEB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Materials Dividend Stock List-> PB Average Annual Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SIEB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRU
DHI
TTD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.