Notable Friday Option Activity: PLTR, UPS, WYNN

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 31,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 11,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 8,929 contracts, representing approximately 892,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
