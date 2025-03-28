Notable Friday Option Activity: PLTR, UPS, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 608,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 60.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 106.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 25, 2025 , with 31,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 31,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 11,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 8,929 contracts, representing approximately 892,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

