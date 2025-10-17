Markets
PLTR

Notable Friday Option Activity: PLTR, GOOGL, BWA

October 17, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 699,377 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 69.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 53.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 79,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 357,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 26,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) options are showing a volume of 22,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.5% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

