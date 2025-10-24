Notable Friday Option Activity: PG, ALB, UNP

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 21,295 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 19,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 13,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PG options, ALB options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
