Notable Friday Option Activity: PFE, PARA, NET

March 07, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 197,959 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 24,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 45,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 9,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,400 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 23,252 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 2,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, PARA options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
