Notable Friday Option Activity: PFE, PARA, NET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 197,959 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025 , with 24,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 45,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 9,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,400 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 23,252 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 2,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, PARA options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

