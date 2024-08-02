News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: PEP, UBER, NSC

August 02, 2024 — 04:56 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 27,894 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 73,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 5,824 contracts, representing approximately 582,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

