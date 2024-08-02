Notable Friday Option Activity: PEP, UBER, NSC

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 73,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 5,824 contracts, representing approximately 582,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PEP options, UBER options, or NSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Gold Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of VTRS
EQT Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.