Notable Friday Option Activity: PANW, XYZ, CEG

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 37,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 4,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,200 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 13,930 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
