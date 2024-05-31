News & Insights

Markets
PANW

Notable Friday Option Activity: PANW, UPS, ACN

May 31, 2024 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 36,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 24,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 23,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, UPS options, or ACN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WWW Historical Stock Prices
 PEB shares outstanding history
 ANDE Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PANW
UPS
ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.