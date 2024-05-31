Notable Friday Option Activity: PANW, UPS, ACN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 36,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 1,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 24,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 23,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, UPS options, or ACN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

