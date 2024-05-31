Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, HPQ, BLK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 59,801 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 15,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) options are showing a volume of 77,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,600 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 5,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring June 14, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, HPQ options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

