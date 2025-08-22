Notable Friday Option Activity: ONON, HIMS, ANF

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 172,420 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 16,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 9,499 contracts, representing approximately 949,900 underlying shares or approximately 50% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.