Notable Friday Option Activity: ONON, HIMS, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON), where a total volume of 42,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 8,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,800 underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 172,420 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 16,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 9,499 contracts, representing approximately 949,900 underlying shares or approximately 50% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

