Notable Friday Option Activity: NVTS, LUNR, BX

Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) options are showing a volume of 46,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,800 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 19,797 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
