Notable Friday Option Activity: NVTS, LUNR, BX

October 10, 2025 — 06:04 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: NVTS), where a total volume of 217,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of NVTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 38,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of NVTS. Below is a chart showing NVTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) options are showing a volume of 46,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,800 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 19,797 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVTS options, LUNR options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

