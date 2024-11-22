News & Insights

Markets
NOW

Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, VSH, REPL

November 22, 2024 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 7,146 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 714,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1025 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1025 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) saw options trading volume of 8,291 contracts, representing approximately 829,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of VSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,400 underlying shares of VSH. Below is a chart showing VSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) saw options trading volume of 2,824 contracts, representing approximately 282,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, VSH options, or REPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BAC Videos
 TDIV YTD Return
 KRT shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BAC Videos -> TDIV YTD Return -> KRT shares outstanding history -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOW
VSH
REPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.