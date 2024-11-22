Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, VSH, REPL

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) saw options trading volume of 8,291 contracts, representing approximately 829,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of VSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,400 underlying shares of VSH. Below is a chart showing VSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) saw options trading volume of 2,824 contracts, representing approximately 282,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, VSH options, or REPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BAC Videos
TDIV YTD Return
KRT shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.