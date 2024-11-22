Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, VSH, REPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 7,146 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 714,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1025 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1025 strike highlighted in orange:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) saw options trading volume of 8,291 contracts, representing approximately 829,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of VSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,400 underlying shares of VSH. Below is a chart showing VSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) saw options trading volume of 2,824 contracts, representing approximately 282,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,100 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, VSH options, or REPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.