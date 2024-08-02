News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, JNJ, Z

August 02, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 82,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 4,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 36,118 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 6,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 16,474 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 3,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,600 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

