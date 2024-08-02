Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, JNJ, Z

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 36,118 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 6,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 16,474 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 3,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,600 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, JNJ options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BCSB Videos
GTIM Videos
CAUD Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.