Notable Friday Option Activity: NEE, GTLB, LYFT

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 31,144 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,800 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 146,323 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 15,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NEE options, GTLB options, or LYFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PZG Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of TSOC
MFIC Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.