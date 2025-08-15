Notable Friday Option Activity: NEE, GTLB, LYFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total volume of 71,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.4% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 8,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,000 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) saw options trading volume of 31,144 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,800 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 146,323 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 15,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

