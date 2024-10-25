Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, IONQ, MHK

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 72,223 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 6,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,900 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) options are showing a volume of 2,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 267,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,100 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
