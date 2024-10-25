News & Insights

Markets
MU

Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, IONQ, MHK

October 25, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 100,012 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 8,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 72,223 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 6,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,900 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) options are showing a volume of 2,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 267,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,100 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, IONQ options, or MHK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 INOD Insider Buying
 Funds Holding NZAC
 Funds Holding IDOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MU
IONQ
MHK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.