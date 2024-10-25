Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, IONQ, MHK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 100,012 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 8,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 72,223 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 6,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,900 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) options are showing a volume of 2,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 267,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,100 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

