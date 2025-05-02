Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, DDOG, XOM

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 25,615 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 09, 2025, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 93,308 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 5,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, DDOG options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding QQC
PFLT Average Annual Return
XTN YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.