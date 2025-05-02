Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, DDOG, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 146,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 13,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 25,615 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 09, 2025, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 93,308 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 5,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

