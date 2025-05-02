Markets
MU

Notable Friday Option Activity: MU, DDOG, XOM

May 02, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 146,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 13,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 25,615 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 09, 2025, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 93,308 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 5,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, DDOG options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
