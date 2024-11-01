Notable Friday Option Activity: MTZ, KNF, STLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ), where a total volume of 3,947 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 394,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Knife River Corp (Symbol: KNF) options are showing a volume of 1,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of KNF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of KNF. Below is a chart showing KNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) options are showing a volume of 6,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 634,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,600 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTZ options, KNF options, or STLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

