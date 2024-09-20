News & Insights

Markets
MSM

Notable Friday Option Activity: MSM, RUN, U

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM), where a total of 4,461 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 446,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.3% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 548,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,800 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 54,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,600 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 109,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 32,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSM options, RUN options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Energy Dividend Stock List
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ISTB
 CSTM shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSM
RUN
U

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.