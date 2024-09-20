Notable Friday Option Activity: MSM, RUN, U

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 54,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,600 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 109,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 32,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSM options, RUN options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
