Notable Friday Option Activity: MSM, RUN, U

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM), where a total of 4,461 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 446,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.3% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 548,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 4,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,800 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 54,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,600 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 109,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 32,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

