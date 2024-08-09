Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, WTW, DIS

News & Insights

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 137,990 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 8,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 844,100 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) saw options trading volume of 2,393 contracts, representing approximately 239,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of WTW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,900 underlying shares of WTW. Below is a chart showing WTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 71,088 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 4,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

