Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, WTW, DIS

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) saw options trading volume of 2,393 contracts, representing approximately 239,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of WTW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,900 underlying shares of WTW. Below is a chart showing WTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 71,088 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 4,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
