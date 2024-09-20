News & Insights

Markets
MS

Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, DOCU, FDS

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 26,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 13,692 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 4,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,900 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) saw options trading volume of 1,775 contracts, representing approximately 177,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,900 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MS options, DOCU options, or FDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BMC Historical Stock Prices
 TGH shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TKMR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS
DOCU
FDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.