Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, DOCU, FDS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 26,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 7,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 13,692 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 4,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,900 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) saw options trading volume of 1,775 contracts, representing approximately 177,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,900 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

