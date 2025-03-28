Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, CELH, CAH

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 43,851 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025, with 7,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,900 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 11,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,300 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MS options, CELH options, or CAH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
