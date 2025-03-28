Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, CELH, CAH

March 28, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 39,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 43,851 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025, with 7,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,900 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 11,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,300 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
