Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, CELH, CAH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 39,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 10,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 43,851 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025, with 7,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,900 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) options are showing a volume of 11,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,300 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

