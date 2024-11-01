Notable Friday Option Activity: MRVL, GKOS, WYNN

Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 2,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 274,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 457,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,900 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 13,869 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
