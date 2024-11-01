News & Insights

Markets
MRVL

Notable Friday Option Activity: MRVL, GKOS, WYNN

November 01, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 60,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 5,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,800 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 2,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 274,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 457,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,900 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 13,869 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, GKOS options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ACAM market cap history
 KFFB YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TSHA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL
GKOS
WYNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.