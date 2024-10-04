Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, BILL, VKTX

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 8,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 15,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, BILL options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PVAC Insider Buying
RIME market cap history
Institutional Holders of VXX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.