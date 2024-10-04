News & Insights

Markets
MRNA

Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, BILL, VKTX

October 04, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 32,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 1,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 8,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 15,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, BILL options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PVAC Insider Buying
 RIME market cap history
 Institutional Holders of VXX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
BILL
VKTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.