Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, BILL, VKTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 32,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024 , with 1,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 8,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 15,384 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, BILL options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

